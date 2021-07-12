Cancel
Denton, TX

No arrests made after multiple gunshots at Denton apartments

By Stephanie Salas-Vega For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 16 days ago
Multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex, but no suspects have been identified, according to a police report.

Denton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Centre Place Drive at about 2 a.m. in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they saw multiple people running around the area.

Officers then spoke with multiple people at the scene who said they had heard the gunshots in the area, but only four shell cases were found after searching the area, according to the report. However, it is unknown where the shots were coming from because of the lack of known impact.

Officers collected the shells as evidence under the discharge of a firearm within city limits. Witnesses told officers they saw vehicles flee the area.

3800 block of Interstate 35 — A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle from a local motorcycle dealer, according to a police report.

At about 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of I-35 after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at Freedom Powersports. Upon arrival, officers found a 46-year-old man and a pickup with a trailer attached. The man was allegedly attempting to pull a motorcycle from the dealership, which was still in the crate, according to the report. He was arrested on a theft charge.

600 block of Hickory Street — Officers were dispatched to a fraud call that also involved an assault, according to a police report.

A woman told officers her ex-boyfriend had been allegedly using his key to enter her house. She said she believed he stole her credit card information while he was in her house to make $2,000 worth of payments. She also talked about an assault that occurred previously that involved the suspect allegedly slapping her “so hard” across the face that it caused her to fall and hit her head on the tile floor, the report said.

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 calls and 10 arrests.

