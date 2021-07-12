Bruins To Open Season At Home Against Terriers

Suter, 25, appeared in 55 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, ranking among team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 13 assists (6th), 27 points (4th), three game-winning goals (T2nd), 112 shots (4th), 34 blocked shots (6th) and 27 takeaways (7th) in 16:20 average time on ice (4th, forwards). Suter also ranked among NHL rookie leaders in goals (5th), assists (T10th) and points (T6th). His season highlights included his first career hat trick - and first three career NHL goals - in his sixth NHL game on Jan. 24 vs. Detroit. Prior to the start of the NHL season, Suter combined for 10 points (4-6-10) in 12 games with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland's National League and with the GC Kusnacht Lions in second-tier Switzerland.