Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Bruins To Open Season At Home Against Terriers

By Rob Mahon
discoverestevan.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sure sign that an SJHL season is getting closer is the release of an official schedule. After an abbreviated and divided slate of games last year, this season will see the league return to a much more normal season. The Bruins will play 58 games during the regular season,...

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Season#Centennial Cup#Weyburn Red Wings#The Yorkton Terriers#Humboldt Broncos#The Red Wings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wing Bryan Watson dies

According to the Detroit Red Wings, one of their former players, Bryan Watson, has passed away at the age of 78. Watson played for the Red Wings from 1965-1967 and from 1973-1977. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Watson’s family and friends. The #RedWings are saddened to learn of...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Boston Bruins: This free agent most likely won’t be back next season

The Boston Bruins have some big names to re-sign this offseason. Trade deadline acquisition Taylor Hall is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) as well as career-long Bruins in center David Krejci and goaltender Tuukka Rask. All three have expressed interest in re-signing with Boston, with Krejci and Rask saying they would rather leave the NHL than play for another team.
NHLBoston Globe

Goalie Jaroslav Halak set to move on, leaving Bruins’ net even more wide open

Jaroslav Halak and the Bruins are parting ways, the veteran netminder’s agent told the Globe. Allan Walsh said his client, who battled COVID-19 last season and lost his backup spot to rookie Jeremy Swayman, is healthy and plans to continue his NHL career with another team. Halak, 36, will be an unrestricted free agent July 28.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLNHL

Avalanche Signs Darren Helm

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has signed forward Darren Helm to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season. Helm, 34, has spent his entire 14-year career with the Detroit Red Wings, appearing in 744 regular-season games and recording 251 points (112g/139a). He has also skated in 82 career playoff contests (11g/10a) and helped Detroit win the 2008 Stanley Cup as a rookie. The 6-foot, 192-pound left wing departs the Red Wings with the 17th-most regular-season games in the history of the franchise.
NHLcbslocal.com

Jaroslav Halak, Bruins Going Separate Ways After Three Seasons Together

BOSTON (CBS) — Jaroslav Halak’s tenure with the Boston Bruins has come to an end. Halak’s agent told The Boston Globe that Halak “is healthy and plans to continue his NHL career with another team.”. The 36-year-old spent the past three years with the Bruins, serving in the elevated backup...
NHLchatsports.com

Here’s the Bruins’ 2021-22 regular season schedule

The Bruins’ 2021-22 schedule was unveiled Thursday, and is highlighted by an opener at home against Dallas, as well as home dates against the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 4 and March 24, and the first game against expansion Seattle on Feb. 1. A six-game homestand in...
NHLaudacy.com

Bruins' 2021-22 schedule released; Opener Oct. 16

The Bruins' 2021-22 regular-season schedule has been released. They will open the season at home on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Dallas Stars. The schedule is a return to "normal," with games against every team in the league rather than the regional division format that was used this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NHLNHL

Hall Has Found a Home with the Bruins

BOSTON - Taylor Hall always thought he might end up in Boston. As he sat in the stands at the 2010 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, the Ontario native - who many believed would be the top overall pick - saw much of the attention shifting toward Tyler Seguin. At that point, he thought the Spoked-B could be in his future.
NHLABC6.com

Bruins Allow Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase To Hit Open Market

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 26, the following RFA transactions:. The Bruins have signed defenseman Nick Wolff to a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL capt hit of $750,000. The Bruins have extended qualifying offers to restricted free agents Callum Booth and Zach Senyshyn. The Bruins...
NHLNHL

Red Wings agree to terms with center Pius Suter

Suter, 25, appeared in 55 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020-21, ranking among team leaders with 14 goals (4th), 13 assists (6th), 27 points (4th), three game-winning goals (T2nd), 112 shots (4th), 34 blocked shots (6th) and 27 takeaways (7th) in 16:20 average time on ice (4th, forwards). Suter also ranked among NHL rookie leaders in goals (5th), assists (T10th) and points (T6th). His season highlights included his first career hat trick - and first three career NHL goals - in his sixth NHL game on Jan. 24 vs. Detroit. Prior to the start of the NHL season, Suter combined for 10 points (4-6-10) in 12 games with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland's National League and with the GC Kusnacht Lions in second-tier Switzerland.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Fans Will Love Linus Ullmark’s Expectations For Season With Bruins

Linus Ullmark expects a lot from himself year in and year out, and that mindset will be no different come the 2021-22 NHL season. Ullmark signed a four-year deal with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday after six seasons with the Buffalo Sabres. He’ll certainly have a lot of eyes on him considering he’ll likely be Boston’s Opening Night starter.
NHLYardbarker

Detroit Red Wings Sign Pius Suter to 2-Year Deal

The Red Wings were only able to pursue Suter after the Chicago Blackhawks didn’t make him an offer as a restricted free agent. That inaction ensured the 25-year-old rookie could hit the open market on Wednesday as a free agent, and though there was reportedly a lot of interest, Detroit won out. The deal has an annual average salary cap hit of $3.25 million.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Free Agency 2021: Rumors, Predictions for Tuukka Rask, Available UFAs

NHL free agency got underway Wednesday. And the league's 32 teams wasted no time getting down to business. A plethora of free-agent signings occurred on the first day the market was open, and many of the top players who were available are already off the board. That doesn't mean the action is over, but the list of names out there has been seriously depleted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy