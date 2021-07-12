Cancel
MLS

Club & Country: Alex Roldan makes dream debut for El Salvador

By Carlos Funes
soundersfc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone pinch Alex Roldan—he may think he’s dreaming after making an outstanding international debut and leading El Salvador’s ‘La Selecta’ to a 2-0 win over rival Guatemala in Concacaf Gold Cup play. After a 64th minute substitution, Roldan came on for Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren and slotted into a...

Alex Roldan
#El Salvador#Concacaf Gold Cup#Club Country#Houston Dynamo#Toyota Stadium#Guatemalan#Trinidad Tobago#Tudn
Americas
Gold
Soccer
MLS
Sports
