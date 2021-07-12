TWU: A campus divided ... by construction

Buy Now Construction has Bell Avenue closed to traffic through the Texas Woman’s University campus, seen Monday. Al Key/DRC

Students, employees and visitors to Texas Woman’s University have been navigating road construction in the middle of campus for seven months.

A water line project on Bell Avenue running from University Drive south to East McKinney Street has essentially cut the campus in half, according to some students.

The project began in December, and city officials hope the project, which will cost more than $1.2 million, will be done by the end of 2021.

Candice McCoy moved into a space off Bell for the fall 2019 semester and, aside from time spent away during the pandemic, has lived there since.

She said detours caused by construction probably add 5-7 minutes onto her commute each time, “which isn’t the biggest inconvenience in the world, but it’s right in the middle of campus.”

She’d even seen people choose to walk all the way down and back up Bell to circumvent construction instead of trying to cross the street through the construction area.

Rob Ramirez, TWU’s associate vice president over facilities, downplayed the impact of construction, saying “impact has been minimal, to be honest.”

Considering the lower traffic caused by the pandemic, he said the city of Denton’s timing for the construction was probably as opportune as possible.

“I don’t think it’s been as painful as many might have thought,” he said.

Roadwork wasn’t horrible when it first started seven months back, but it’s gotten to the point where one can’t easily cross the major roadway from a residence hall to the dining hall across the street, McCoy said.

“Literally, campus is just one road and it’s closed,” TWU student Raegan Stubblefield said.

She said campus was easily navigable via Bell Avenue before construction began in December.

“You could just cross the street and conveniently get to different buildings and the dining hall, the library, student union,” she said.

Ramirez said he wasn’t sure if he’d consider Bell a major thoroughfare, saying there are many ways to travel around campus. Additionally, he said parking lots are primarily on the perimeter of campus, so for those able to use those lots, that cuts down on the need to drive through much of campus.

Stubblefield agreed with McCoy that sometimes walking around construction is the only option to get across the street because metal fencing surrounds some sections of Bell Avenue.

McCoy said most classroom buildings haven’t been affected as much, which seems to leave those students living in dorms who rely on dining facilities most impacted by daily construction changes.

Tracy Beck, a senior engineer for the city, said Denton and TWU officials have considered the closure of a small northern section of the road to traffic.

“We had a traffic study performed in the past looking at us closing down Bell Avenue there,” Beck said. “That would require taking away emergency services and regular commuter traffic.”

Beck said that scenario would involve closing Bell from just south of Chapel Drive to Administration Drive, a fifth-of-a-mile stretch that passes the fitness center, Pioneer Hall, and the Dance and Gymnastics Laboratory Building.

“That area of road would be closed to through traffic but open to pedestrian traffic,” she said. “We are working on methodology. Do we want to use gates or cones? Are those best for closing that road down?”

But that decision hasn’t been made.

“This is not a foregone conclusion,” said Rachel Wood, Denton’s deputy director of capital projects.

Wood said workers still need to confer with the City Council, but some preliminary planning is complete.

Ryan Adams, a city spokesperson, said estimates currently point to a $400,000 initial price tag to establish a pedestrian corridor on the TWU campus.