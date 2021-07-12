Pandemic infection rate reverses course, climbs in Denton County

Buy Now TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Nearly two months of steady pandemic declines were reversed, at least temporarily, over the past week in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday another 141 locals had been infected with the coronavirus.

That marked the first time DCPH’s daily report had broken triple digits since May 24, and it was the highest increase in confirmed cases since May 11.

Additionally, Monday marked the fourth consecutive DCPH reporting day when the number of people estimated to be actively infected with the virus increased rather than decreasing, as it had from May 11 until last Wednesday, July 7.

DCPH no longer releases daily pandemic reports on Saturdays or Sundays.

As of Monday, daily infection numbers and and active infections were still well below the peaks seen this past December and January, respectively.

Despite that, similar reversals have been seen across Texas and the nation, where new daily infections over the past week rose 23.8% and 49.3% respectively, according to a Washington Post data analysis.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,610 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.