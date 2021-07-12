Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton County, TX

Pandemic infection rate reverses course, climbs in Denton County

By Marshall Reid Staff Writer marshall.reid@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6uJg_0auqO1WR00
Buy Now TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January.  Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Nearly two months of steady pandemic declines were reversed, at least temporarily, over the past week in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday another 141 locals had been infected with the coronavirus.

That marked the first time DCPH’s daily report had broken triple digits since May 24, and it was the highest increase in confirmed cases since May 11.

Additionally, Monday marked the fourth consecutive DCPH reporting day when the number of people estimated to be actively infected with the virus increased rather than decreasing, as it had from May 11 until last Wednesday, July 7.

DCPH no longer releases daily pandemic reports on Saturdays or Sundays.

As of Monday, daily infection numbers and and active infections were still well below the peaks seen this past December and January, respectively.

Despite that, similar reversals have been seen across Texas and the nation, where new daily infections over the past week rose 23.8% and 49.3% respectively, according to a Washington Post data analysis.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,610 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Comments / 1

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
Denton County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Denton County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
County
Denton County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Pandemic#Dcph#Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Briefly in Denton and the area

Denton ISD will allow all enrolled students to eat for free through the 2021-22 school year. The district is able to do so through an extended U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver. Denton ISD made the announcement Monday afternoon. The USDA announced on April 20 that districts could take advantage of...
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Free meals for all Denton ISD students

Denton ISD will allow all enrolled students to eat for free through the 2021-22 school year. The district is able to do so through an extended U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver. Denton ISD made the announcement Monday afternoon. The USDA announced on April 20 that districts could take advantage of...
Texas StatePosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County 4-H members excel at Texas 4-H Roundup

Denton County 4-H members participated at the 75th Texas 4-H Roundup from June 8-10 in College Station. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Texas 4-H Roundup was open to senior level, or high school aged, 4-H members only this year. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded more than $2.7 million in scholarships to 232 youths.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

New Denton DPS office now open on McKinney to help address service backlog

Denton’s Department of Public Safety Office now has a new, larger location to help address the backlog of residents seeking license services. Opened Wednesday, the office at 4020 E. McKinney St. is expected to shorten monthslong wait times for driver’s licenses. Sixteen additional employees are helping serve residents at the facility’s 12 customer service workstations, up from five stations at the previous location. Self-service kiosks, a larger lobby with 50 chairs and more testing and training areas also occupy the new space.
Denton County, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

With no mask mandates in sight, Denton County still urges use

Gov. Greg Abbott says he will not impose another statewide mask mandate, despite COVID-19 cases being on the rise again. “There will be no mask mandate imposed, and the reasons for that are very clear,” Abbott told KPRC in Houston on Tuesday. “There are so many people who have immunities to COVID, whether it be through the vaccination, whether it be through their own exposure and their recovery from it, which would be acquired immunity.”
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton drivers see big price drops at the pump amid statewide spike

While gas prices across the state and nation inched up this week amid continued high demand, area drivers actually saw cheaper fill-ups, particularly in Denton. AAA on Thursday reported a penny uptick in the statewide average gas price, to $2.83 a gallon, which is 93 cents more per gallon than the average price this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average price also increased a penny, to $3.16 a gallon — 97 cents more than during the third week of July in 2020.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton's average home price is up 30.3%, reaching new record high

“In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality, was tacitly denied by their philosophy. The heresy of heresies was common sense.”
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

With Lewisville water tower coming down, 'Big John' to be honored elsewhere

Despite efforts to save its 170-foot historic Fighting Farmers water tower, the city of Lewisville has decided it must come down and continue its legacy elsewhere. For many residents, especially Lewisville High School alumni, the water tower has served as a landmark along Interstate 35E and Main Street. However, the water tower is no longer useful for the city since it stopped being a functional part of the city’s water distribution last year.
Corinth, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Corinth rejects 'disastrous' rental development near country club during contentious meeting

A “high-end” residential cottage development will not move forward after more than 100 residents spoke out last week against the community coming to Corinth. Dozens of people delivered passionate speeches in opposition to the Avilla Fairways development at Thursday night’s Corinth City Council meeting, which ran until nearly midnight. The comments at the public hearing were in addition to those heard at a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting June 28 and the more than 100 letters city officials received from neighbors against the proposed 215-unit community, which developer NexMetro Communities hoped to build on an undeveloped 24-acre lot at the northwest corner of Lake Sharon Drive and Oakmont Drive next to Oakmont Country Club.

Comments / 1

Community Policy