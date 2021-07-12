Lassen National Forest staff participates in 4-H Outdoor Adventures Day Camp
Forest Service employees from the Hat Creek Ranger District (HCRD) of the Lassen National Forest (LNF) met with 4-H youth day campers from Shasta and Tehama Counties. The opportunity came by way of the University of California 4-H Youth Development Program. This Program promotes hands-on, experiential learning for youth ages 5-19 years old. The day campers participate in 4-H Outdoor Adventures Day Camp with adventures that include forestry service-learning, hikes at Burney Falls and exploration of Subway Cave.www.redbluffdailynews.com
