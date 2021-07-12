Flooding causes long-term issues for construction projects in the Inez community
INEZ, Texas – Inez received several inches of rainfall during last week’s heavy rain causing flash flooding and damage to several streets. Precinct 4 Victoria County Commissioner, Clint Ives, says the flooding will affect the precinct’s street paving budget for this year and they nearly lost the calendar year in regards to current construction projects. Repairs to the damages caused by the flood event could last through mid-fall.www.crossroadstoday.com
