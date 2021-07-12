Top Five Most Dangerous Backyard Activity For Washington Kids

What role does food play in your life, you know besides the obvious "no food-no life" equation? Some of us have our few favorites and we regularily eat just what we know. Others see food as part of life's great adventure and are always willing to look and cook fry and try new things all the time. Some eat to fuel specific activities and some eat to avoid dealing with feelings. In other words, food is complex and can play an important role in better health.