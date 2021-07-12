​Jamie Lynn Spears Criticized for Reported Memoir Title​

Jamie Lynn Spears wants to make something clear: She supports sister Britney Spears and doesn’t rely on her for income. This week, the Zoey 101 star-turned-country artist said in a series of Instagram Stories, “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister… I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”