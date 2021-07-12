Cancel
​Jamie Lynn Spears Criticized for Reported Memoir Title​

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lynn Spears' forthcoming memoir is already facing online criticism. That said, the supposed title was quickly met with substantial backlash thanks to its blatant reference to the pop icon's 1998 song "...Baby One More Time," with many fans calling the book a "money grab" capitalizing on one of her sister's biggest hits. However, this also rankled fans given the current state of Britney's highly controversial conservatorship case, which includes the court's recent denial to remove father, Jamie, as co-conservator of her estate, as well as Jamie Lynn's continued role as the trustee of Britney's finances (even amidst statements supporting her sister).

www.papermag.com

