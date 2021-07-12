Texas Ethics Commissioners
You asked, we answered. We were recently contacted by a reader wanting to know who leads the institution responsible for regulating campaign finance in Texas. The Texas Ethics Commission (TEC), an influential body that provides “guidance on various public ethics laws” in Texas, is a powerful entity in Texas state politics. Established in 1991, the TEC is responsible for overseeing campaign finance reports and establishing lawmakers’ pay, among their other duties. Eight government-appointed commissioners serve terms on the TEC. Four are appointed by the Governor, and two commissioners are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the House, respectively. Legislators cannot be selected for service.www.transparencyusa.org
Comments / 0