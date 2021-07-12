COVID-19: New York State To Close Mass Vaccination Site At Jones Beach

The vaccination site at Jones Beach has been closed due to extremely cold temperatures. Photo Credit: NY.gov

Four of New York's mass vaccination sites, including the Jones Beach site, will cease operations later this month.

The Jones Beach site, along with sites at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, Plattsburgh International Airport, SUNY Polytechnic Institute — Utica, will cease operations after Monday, July 19, the state announced.

This will allow the state to focus more on "localized vaccination efforts," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

In the coming weeks and months, more sites will close based on demand and proximity to other sites.

"As our vaccination efforts continue across the state, we are continuing to target communities that have lower vaccination rates and using every tool at our disposal to make the vaccine accessible to every New Yorker," Cuomo said.

