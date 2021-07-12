Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Theo James Calls Kissing Shailene Woodley the Toughest Stunt in ‘Divergent’

By Abeni Tinubu
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Back in 2014, Divergent was poised to be the next young adult blockbuster to take the world by storm. Thanks to film franchises like Twilight and The Hunger Games, Summit Entertainment knew that there was a huge market for YA novels to turn into popular films and quickly bought the rights to the eponymous book series. And their instincts were correct. Divergent made $288 million at the box office and made household names out of Shailene Woodley and Theo James.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Theo James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Divergent#Amity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
NFLAshe County's Newspaper

Shailene Woodley is in no rush to get married

Shailene Woodley isn't planning her wedding yet. The 'Big Little Lies' actress and NFL star Aaron Rodgers confirmed in February they had secretly got engaged but the 29-year-old star insisted they aren't rushing into getting married so haven't set a date yet. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "There's no wedding planning...
NFLAOL Corp

Shailene Woodley Discusses the Reaction to Her Engagement to Aaron Rodgers

An overwhelming response! Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers initially chose not to talk about their engagement because of the possible response — and they don’t regret holding back. “When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it...
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Shailene Woodley To Star In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’

Showtime has tapped Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) to star in an upcoming series adaptation of the nonfiction book by Lisa Taddeo (Animal: A Novel), entitled Three Women, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book, published in 2019, follows the emotional and sexual lives of three different women from different regions in the United States.
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

Three Women - Shailene Woodley To Star

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) is set to star in Three Women, a Showtime hourlong series based on the No. 1 nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who is adapting her book. In Three Women, described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.
NFLCosmopolitan

A Deep Dive Into Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Whirlwind Romance

In February 2021, Shailene Woodley uttered a line that will go down in pop culture history. "I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," she told Jimmy Fallon during a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show. The man in question is her fiancé, Aaron Rodgers. Yes, that Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback was a Super Bowl MVP. Did I have to look up that stat? Maybe. I guess Shailene and I have something in common (we don't know that much about sports).
FootballHuffingtonPost

Shailene Woodley Reveals Intense Way Aaron Rodgers Prepared To Host 'Jeopardy!'

Aaron Rodgers took his stint guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” as seriously as he takes his football. Actor Shailene Woodley on Monday revealed the great lengths that Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers, her fiancé, went to prepare for hosting the game show episodes that aired in April. “Big Little Lies” star Woodley told...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Jane Campion, Kristen Stewart's turn as Diana headline Venice film fest

MILAN (Reuters) - Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog”, Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers” and Kristen Stewart’s turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer” are among the titles vying for the top prize at this year’s Venice film festival, which runs Sept. 1-11. The world’s oldest film festival, regarded as a showcase for Oscar contenders as awards season approaches, hopes to welcome back Hollywood celebrities this year after a scaled-down 2020 edition.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Faye Dunaway Joins New Kevin Spacey Film ‘The Man Who Drew God’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Faye Dunaway will appear alongside Kevin Spacey in his controversial new project, “The Man Who Drew God.”. Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Paulina Porizkova, Shailene Woodley, Jessa Duggar and More!

PAULINA PORIZKOVA + AARON SORKIN ARE DONE: The 56-year-old model Paulina Porizkova said that she and Aaron Sorkin have split. “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy