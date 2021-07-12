Cancel
Business

Intel wants to create a $100 billion USD European chip foundry complex

By Kevin Foley
pcinvasion.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing global chip shortage has created massive economic disruptions aside from what we’ve experienced with graphics cards. While many country’s leaders likely couldn’t care less about whether or not gamers are able to play the latest games with ultra settings, they certainly do notice how it disrupts professionals and other staple economic sectors like the automotive industry. The complications over the past year and a half revealed supply chain vulnerabilities that many would like to see addressed. Intel is certainly happy to oblige in that regard, and has expressed interest in major investments and foundry locations based in Europe.

