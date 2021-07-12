Cancel
NBA

Could The Los Angeles Lakers Trade For Collin Sexton And Kevin Love?

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer the latest scuttlebutt, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, though he may have to reunite Kevin Love with James in order to make it happen. On Monday, Sam Amico of HoopsWire reported that Los Angeles is among a slew of teams — including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, and New Orleans Pelicans — monitoring the Sexton situation.

