The July 19 article, "Merkle tours 'surreal' flood scene, vows climate action," reported that the German chancellor said there must be faster action against climate change. Fortunately, agreement that we are damaging our climate is widespread. In the U.S., the climate debate between Democrats and Republicans is now focused on what to do about the climate. For example, the House and Senate created a Climate Solutions Caucus, with a membership of several dozen Republicans and Democrats.