Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Copa Libertadores knockouts see South America's interest turn from international to club football

By Tim Vickery
ESPN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is help at hand for those suffering from post-tournament withdrawals, and especially for those missing the Brazil-Argentina rivalry of Saturday's Copa America final. The dial is already turning from international to club football, and starting on Tuesday, the knockout phase gets underway in the Copa Libertadores. Of the 16 teams left standing, Argentina and Brazil have six each; three of them meet home and away this week and next, duelling for a place in the quarterfinals.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tevez
Person
Thiago Almada
Person
Esteban Andrada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Barcelona#South America#Club Football#European#Brazilian#Argentines#Club River Plate#Stream Espn Fc Daily#Espn#Racing Of Argentina#Uruguayan#Inter#Southampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerESPN

Neymar: Barcelona's Lionel Messi 'biggest and best in history'

Brazilian forward Neymar has called Lionel Messi as "the biggest and best in history" following Saturday's Copa America final, in which Argentina came out on top. Neymar, who played with Messi at Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 before he joined Paris Saint-Germain, hugged the Argentina captain after Brazil's 1-0 loss at the Maracana stadium.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

RANKED! 55 shocking football transfers that shook the world

55-41 55. Ronaldinho (AC Milan to Flamengo, 2011) It was 2011, and Ronaldinho Gaúcho was sick and tired of Massimiliano Allegri at Milan, so he asked his brother and agent Roberto de Assis to find a club in Brazil after 10 years far from home. Palmeiras, Grêmio and Flamengo were...
SoccertheScore

Report: Messi taking 'significant' salary cut to stay at Barca for 5 more years

Lionel Messi accepted a significant reduction in salary to stay at Barcelona for the next five years, sources told ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens. Messi reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona on Wednesday over a longer deal than had been anticipated. It was reported in June that the 34-year-old had accepted a two-year extension, with multiple outlets touting a subsequent move to Major League Soccer.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

Here We Go: Lionel Messi-Barcelona deal imminent; Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Richarlison face big decisions

The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Granit Xhaka Roma transfer rumor update

It’s been common knowledge for a while that Granit Xhaka is likely headed to Roma this summer. New Roma manager Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of Xhaka in the past, and Xhaka has returned the compliment to the veteran coach. Xhaka said, “Arsenal know what I want to do...it is...
Combat SportsESPN

International Olympic Committee vows to act if athletes don't compete at Tokyo 2020 on political grounds

The International Olympic Committee has vowed to act if it determines athletes have contravened the Olympic Charter in refusing to compete at Tokyo 2020 on political grounds. On Monday, a second judo athlete dropped out of the Olympics before facing Israel's Tohar Butbul in the 73-kilogram division. Olympic officials say Sudan's Mohamed Abdalrasool didn't show up to face Butbul in their round of 32 bout Monday despite weighing in for the bout earlier.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

It’s Coming... to Austria: Reds Assemble for Pre-Season

Liverpool’s pre-season training camp in Austria begins today, where the players will gather to prepare for the 2021-22 season. The full gallery on liverpoolfc.com shows jovial sights of players who were not involved in international football, arriving at the camp which is situated on the outskirts of Salzburg, Austria. Seen...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

From Copa America to Olympics, Richarlison nets 3 for Brazil

YOKOMAHA, Japan (AP) — The jig of joy seven minutes into his Olympic debut showed just why Richarlison was so determined to be allowed by Everton to come to Japan. Even if it meant doing double duty with Brazil and extending the season even further and delaying his entry into the new English club Premier League campaign.
Soccer90min.com

Comparing Lionel Messi's Copa America Stats to Euro 2020's Best Players

Lionel Messi has finally claimed an international trophy as he won the Copa America with Argentina this year. This completes the only void left in his absolutely incredible career. The Argentine maestro came agonizingly close to winning an international trophy on multiple occasions in the past, but this year proved...
The Hill

It's time to boot the pandemic from South America

When people talk of soccer, they talk about South America. The Copa América concluded with a global audience of more than 5.3 million viewers for the final game, watching the soccer heroics of international stars including Lionel Messi of Argentina and Neymar of Brazil. If only the same level of...
Soccerchatsports.com

Nagelsmann confirms Bayern star Lewandowski drawing interest from other clubs

The 32-year-old striker is reported to be dreaming of a move to Real Madrid and his coach feels speculation around his future is natural. Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says it is no surprise to see teams interested in Robert Lewandowski because of his excellent form in recent seasons. Lewandowski,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy