Copa Libertadores knockouts see South America's interest turn from international to club football
There is help at hand for those suffering from post-tournament withdrawals, and especially for those missing the Brazil-Argentina rivalry of Saturday's Copa America final. The dial is already turning from international to club football, and starting on Tuesday, the knockout phase gets underway in the Copa Libertadores. Of the 16 teams left standing, Argentina and Brazil have six each; three of them meet home and away this week and next, duelling for a place in the quarterfinals.www.espn.com
