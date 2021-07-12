Cancel
Adams County, PA

Adams County Farmers Market seeks board member nominations

By Community Contributors
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 16 days ago

The Adams County Farmers Market Association (ACFMA), a Gettysburg-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is seeking nominations for qualified and passionate individuals to serve on the volunteer board of directors. The ACFMA’s board of directors is made up of a cross-section of community leaders, farmers, growers, healthcare professionals, food policy advocates, and...

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

