Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Bike Week turns 20 and keeps growing

By Charles Stangor
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 16 days ago
Gettysburg Bike Week celebrated its 20th anniversary rally, cancelled last year because of COVID, at the Allstar Events Complex on Emmittsburg Rd. on Thursday through Sunday. “We had to wait an extra year to celebrate our 20th,” said event coordinator Kelly Shue. “Last year was a nightmare for everyone, but to see the joy on people’s faces to be out, socializing, and cutting loose a bit—it made the wait worth it.”

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org
