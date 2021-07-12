Gettysburg Bike Week turns 20 and keeps growing
Gettysburg Bike Week celebrated its 20th anniversary rally, cancelled last year because of COVID, at the Allstar Events Complex on Emmittsburg Rd. on Thursday through Sunday. “We had to wait an extra year to celebrate our 20th,” said event coordinator Kelly Shue. “Last year was a nightmare for everyone, but to see the joy on people’s faces to be out, socializing, and cutting loose a bit—it made the wait worth it.”gettysburgconnection.org
