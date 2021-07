ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that’s why it’s vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don’t delay—get the shot as soon as you can.”