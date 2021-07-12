Cancel
Rockdale County, GA

Family terrified after home vandalized with racially-motivated death threats

By Tyisha Fernandes, WSB-TV
 16 days ago
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A local family said they are terrified after someone spray-painted death threats and hate speech all over their house and cars.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in Rockdale County, where she talked to the family. They told Channel 2 Action News that someone spray-painted racially-motivated death threats all over their property, which is under construction.

Rogelio Alvarado and his family said they had planned to move in to the home on Twin Oak Drive in Conyers after the construction was finished, but now, they don’t feel safe.

Alvarado said they started renovating and adding to the house about two years ago. They said neighbors on the surrounding streets have been harassing them ever since.

The family said the neighbors have scared off different contractors, which they say is ridiculous, since Alvarado said they have permits for all the work they are doing.

“It’s just stressful, stressful. It’s a lot of money, a lot of time, a lot of people involved just to get this place to where its at,” Alvarado said. “Just for somebody to come out here during the night, they’re just cowards.”

The family filed a police report over the vandalism. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 11, they found profanity and derogatory wording scrawled on walls and cars that was directed toward the Mexican community.

“The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office does not tolerate hate directed towards any member of our community and is diligently working on identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this criminal act,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8150.

©2021 Cox Media Group

