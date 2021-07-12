Des Moines Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking In District Court Sentenced To Prison

A Des Moines man originally charged in Carroll County District Court with drug trafficking was sentenced to three years in prison last week. According to trial information filed in April, 25-year-old Taylor John Kramer, formerly of Carroll, initially faced one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Kramer pled guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to two years in prison on the methamphetamine charge and one year for the marijuana charge with the sentences to be served consecutively. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 26 traffic stop by the Carroll Police Department. Authorities say Kramer was found with approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana, baggies, a scale and cash.