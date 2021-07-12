Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking In District Court Sentenced To Prison

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Des Moines man originally charged in Carroll County District Court with drug trafficking was sentenced to three years in prison last week. According to trial information filed in April, 25-year-old Taylor John Kramer, formerly of Carroll, initially faced one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a class B felony, and one count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony. As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Kramer pled guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges. He was sentenced to two years in prison on the methamphetamine charge and one year for the marijuana charge with the sentences to be served consecutively. The charges stemmed from a Feb. 26 traffic stop by the Carroll Police Department. Authorities say Kramer was found with approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine, seven grams of marijuana, baggies, a scale and cash.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, IA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Carroll County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Carroll, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Carroll County, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Methamphetamine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy