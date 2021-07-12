Cancel
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Cuddle Up While Filming Music Video — See The Pics

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 17 days ago
Are we finally getting new music from Rihanna?! Well, that's still to be determined. However, fans can expect a music video from Rih Rih and her new beau A$AP Rocky. Over the weekend, the couple was spotted engaging in some PDA while filming a video together in the Bronx. While it's unclear whether they were shooting the video for Rih or Rocky's new music, the cute paparazzi shots of them holding hands and being very touchy were enough to get the Internet talking.

The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club

