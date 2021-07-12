Cancel
Prior Lake, MN

William “Bill” P. Klingberg

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation one-hour prior at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (5634 Luther Rd. SE) in Prior Lake. Rev. John P. Vaughn will preside, and Bill will be laid to rest at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Prior Lake.

