HALIFAX — Robert “Bobby” Barmer, 69, of Halifax, departed this life on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Vidant North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids. Bobby was born on Nov. 9, 1951, in Halifax County, the son of the late James and Doris Lewis Barmer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, was retired from the Department of Corrections, where he worked in Tillery, and he loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.