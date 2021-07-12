Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Musk on trial: Defends SolarCity, calls lawyer 'bad human'

By PAUL WISEMAN and TOM KRISHER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLcuk_0auqIkkV00

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — Tesla founder Elon Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a lawsuit that claims he’s to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he'd promised.

And to the surprise of no one, the famously colorful billionaire did so in the most personally combative terms.

“I think you are a bad human being," Musk told Randall Baron, a lawyer for shareholders who was pressing Musk to acknowledge his mistakes in helping engineer the acquisition of SolarCity, a manufacturer of solar panels.

“I have great respect for the court,” Musk later added, “but not for you, sir.’’

The long-running shareholder lawsuit asserts that Musk, who was SolarCity’s largest stakeholder and its chairman, and other Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties in bowing to Musk’s wishes and agreeing to buy the company. In what the plaintiffs call a clear conflict of interest, SolarCity had been founded by Musk and two of his cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive.

In the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday, Baron sought to establish that Musk has sought to run Tesla without interference and therefore bears responsibility for any failures. The lawyer showed a video clip in which Musk said he liked running his own companies because he doesn’t want anyone to make him do what he doesn’t want to do.

As an example of what he characterized as Musk’s imperious management style, Baron mentioned that the CEO once declared himself “Technoking of Tesla’’ and gave his chief financial officer the title “master of coin’’ — a reference to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” — in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The hostility between the billionaire CEO and the plaintiffs’ lawyer dates to at least 2019 and a deposition in which Musk insulted Baron and questioned his professionalism. On Monday, Baron played clips from that deposition to try to portray Musk’s stance toward what he might regard as criticism.

Pushing back, Musk insisted that “I don’t want to be the boss of anything.”

“I prefer to spend my time on design and engineering,’’ he said.

Musk, who is well-known for rejecting skepticism of himself or his company, insisted that he welcomes criticism:

“If I’m mistaken,” he said on the witness stand, “I view critical feedback as a gift.’’

Musk said his off-beat titles and other quips simply reflect his sense of humor.

“I think I’m funny,’’ he offered.

What’s more, he said, the resulting media attention often plays to Tesla’s benefit.

“If we’re entertaining, people will write stories about us,” and the company can save on advertising.”

Regarding Tesla’s all-stock acquisition of SolarCity, Musk asserted that he had nothing to gain financially from it because he owned shares of both companies.

Musk also argued that SolarCity’s failure to meet aggressive sales forecasts and its loss of market share were only temporary setbacks. He said they reflected his decision to divert Tesla resources toward salvaging production of the Tesla Model 3 electric car — and then running “headlong into a pandemic.’’

The effort to salvage Tesla 3 was “all-hands-on-deck’’ operation — so desperate that even the company’s lawyers were enlisted in the effort, Musk said, drawing laughter in the court.

Musk's defense noted that SolarCity had been in Tesla’s plans as early as his 2006 master plan for the electric carmaker. In saying so, he asserted that the joining of the companies 10 years later wasn’t an emergency bailout as the plaintiffs have alleged.

But Baron pointed out that the 2006 document mentioned only a potential marketing arrangement, not a full-fledged merger or acquisition, between Tesla and SolarCity.

Baron repeatedly pressed Musk about evidence that SolarCity had been in trouble — short of cash, unable to obtain financing, in danger of violating the terms of an existing loan agreement — before the Tesla buyout.

Musk conceded nothing. He argued that SolarCity could have raised money, if it wanted to, by issuing shares of stock. And he noted that fast-growing young companies, including Amazon and Tesla itself, often bleed cash in their early years before achieving success later.

Why, Baron asked, did another Musk company, Space X, waive its own investment guidelines to buy risky SolarCity bonds? Musk replied that those bonds offered a better payout than did bank accounts that paid little more than zero.

“I had faith," Musk said, “in the future of SolarCity.”

Baron tried to pin down whether Musk had recused himself from Tesla-SolarCity negotiations to avoid a conflict of interest.

“I had no material role,’’ Musk said.

“What’s is a ‘material role?’ " Baron fired back. ”That sounds like a wiggle word to me."

“You’re the expert in wiggle words,’’ Musk countered.

The trial that began Monday marks the culmination of seven shareholder lawsuits, consolidated into one, that alleged that Tesla directors breached their fiduciary duties in bowing to Musk’s wishes and agreeing to buy SolarCity. Last August, a judge approved a $60 million settlement that resolved claims made against all the directors on Tesla's board except Musk without any admission of fault.

That left Musk, who refused to settle, as the sole remaining defendant. The trial that began Monday had been scheduled for March of last year but was postponed because of the viral pandemic.

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, has called the acquisition a “clear black eye” for Musk and Tesla, in large part because SolarCity has failed to turn a profit.

“It basically was putting good money after bad,” Ives said. “For all the successes and all of the unimaginable heights Musk has achieved, this is one of the lowlights.”

Even if the trial ends with Musk having to pay personally for the whole SolarCity deal, $2.5 billion won't much hurt the world's third-wealthiest person. Forbes magazine has estimated that Musk is worth roughly $163 billion.

___

Krisher contributed from Detroit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
48K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solarcity#Conflict Of Interest#Lawyers#Ap#Hbo#Tesla Solarcity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk Says Tesla Cybertruck Could Cost a Million Dollars

After dozens of campaigns and even a parade in New York City, electric car maker Tesla is now facing an obstacle with the production of its heavy vehicle, Cybertruck. Speaking at a quarterly earnings call from the Giga Factory in Texas, CEO Elon Musk brought forward the challenges in making the Cybertruck at a large scale. Failure to do so would result in each Cybertruck costing a million dollars to make.
BusinessCleanTechnica

Elon Musk: Tesla Is Like The “Baskin Robbins of Batteries”

A major Tesla milestone was announced yesterday — the all-electric automaker just surpassed over $1 billion in GAAP net income. But that doesn’t mean it’s time for complacency. During Tesla’s Q2 earnings conference call, CEO Elon Musk said, “If you look at history, often, the seeds of defeat are sown on the day of victory. We will endeavor not to make that the case at Tesla.”
BusinessInverse

India wants Tesla, but does Elon Musk want India? It's complicated.

Tesla considers India; SpaceX gets a NASA-assisted win; Elon Musk defends bitcoin. Tesla considers India; SpaceX gets a NASA-assisted win; Elon Musk defends bitcoin. It’s the free edition of Musk Reads #257 — subscribe now to receive two more editions later this week!. Last week,. subscribers heard from Maana Electric...
EconomyCNET

Elon Musk says non-Tesla EVs using Supercharger will pay extra

Monday's second-quarter Tesla earnings call spelled out more good news for Tesla. The company remained in the black while CEO Elon Musk provided more details on a proposition that may intrigue other electric vehicle owners. Following a tweet where Musk announced intentions to open the company's sprawling Supercharger network to other EVs, Musk explained how the system may work in more detail. Specifically, and not surprisingly, non-Tesla owners will be charged extra.
EconomyInverse

Tesla: Elon Musk just announced it ‘will try’ a major switch in batteries

Tesla aims to move away from using the tried-and-tested lead-acid 12-volt battery in its vehicles, CEO Elon Musk revealed Monday. The CEO, responding to a question on Twitter about whether Tesla could install lithium-ion 12-volt batteries in its entry-level Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles, replied: “We will try.”
BusinessCNET

Elon Musk announces Tesla AI Day for next month

In three weeks, we're in for another presentation from Tesla. Late Wednesday evening, CEO Elon Musk tweeted the carmaker will hold an AI Day on Aug. 19. He mentioned no other details, so your guess is as good as mine as to what the company has to share. At a minimum, these presentations give us an idea of what Tesla's engineers and smart minds are hard at work on, though.
Businessslashdot.org

Elon Musk Sniped at Apple Twice on Earnings Call

And say, No Elon, there is no way Apple uses 100% cobalt in its batteries. Quite strange that the CEO of a company that manufactures batteries doesn't understand battery chemistry well enough to know why this wouldn't be the case.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Elon Musk to bail on Tesla earnings calls

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors Monday during the company's second quarter earnings call not to expect him on future calls unless he has something major to announce. "I will no longer default to doing earnings call," Musk said, according to Bloomberg. "Obviously I’ll do the annual shareholder meeting, but I think that going forward I will most likely not be on earnings calls unless there’s something really important that I need to say."
EconomyCleanTechnica

How Elon Musk Uses “Wonder & Fear” To Create Excitement Around Tesla

Innovation at Tesla is often born out of counter-intuitive thinking. Much of the company’s ethos comes from its unconventional leader, Elon Musk. So, how does Musk drive the thinking behind his company’s automobiles? Perhaps part of his secret recipe is the ol’ maxim: opposites attract. According to John Nosta at Psychology Today, it all comes down to wonder and fear.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Businessnewswatchtv.com

Elon Musk Defends Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck is what you get when you cross an electric pickup with 80s-level cocaine. The much-talked-about EV truck is in the news thanks to certain comments made by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “To be frank, there is always some chance that Cybertruck will flop, because it is so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy