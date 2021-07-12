WATER MAIN BREAK IMPACTS SMALL AREA OF HUCREST
A water main break impacted a small area of the Hucrest neighborhood in Roseburg, early Monday. Staff with the City of Roseburg Public Works Department said the break happened at about 3:00 a.m. in front of a home in the 1100 block of Northwest Cherry. Approximately a 300-foot section of Cherry Street was closed between Northwest Holly and Northwest Jefferson. Staff said the water crew had the pipe repaired by about 9:45 a.m. and began to turn water back on to the neighborhood. By 12:00 p.m. the road was back open again, according to staff.kqennewsradio.com
Comments / 0