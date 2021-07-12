Rogers’ Discount Double-Check

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that over the next few days that you HAVE to consider adding Tigers’ co-catcher Jake Rogers to your fantasy team. I mean, if you’re in a two-catcher league, his 1-2 performance that included a grand slam, 2 runs scored, and two walks would have been pretty sweet in your batting line, and it’s worth mentioning that over his last 15 games he has a .292/.370/.604 line with two doubles, two triples, and three home runs. That said, he’s still striking out over 30% of the time and bats ninth for a bad offense, so single-catcher players don’t have a ton of upside to work with here. If your league gives points for strong mustaches, which it should, Rogers is a top catcher. That thing is gorgeous.