Rogers’ Discount Double-Check

By Scott Chu
pitcherlist.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not going to sit here and tell you that over the next few days that you HAVE to consider adding Tigers’ co-catcher Jake Rogers to your fantasy team. I mean, if you’re in a two-catcher league, his 1-2 performance that included a grand slam, 2 runs scored, and two walks would have been pretty sweet in your batting line, and it’s worth mentioning that over his last 15 games he has a .292/.370/.604 line with two doubles, two triples, and three home runs. That said, he’s still striking out over 30% of the time and bats ninth for a bad offense, so single-catcher players don’t have a ton of upside to work with here. If your league gives points for strong mustaches, which it should, Rogers is a top catcher. That thing is gorgeous.

