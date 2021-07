Richland County 4-H is beyond excited to celebrate 100 years of Richland County Fair and Rodeo. It also happens that Richland County 4-H celebrates its centennial right along with the fair. Richland County 4-H has been growing and changing for 100 years and will continue to do so with the support of Montana State University Extension, 4-H volunteers and our amazing community partners. 4-H in Richland County has come a long way in 100 years and none of it could have happened without community support!