Madison, Monroe shootings draw concern: Chief Martin in fight to stop violence

In the area around where Madison and Monroe streets parallel each other, law enforcement has growing concerns regarding recent shootings. On July 6, Roanoke Rapids Police responded to shots fired in the area of the 300 block of Madison Street at about 9:42 p.m., where an officer chased a suspect’s vehicle with a fleeing passenger only to apprehend Semaj Woodley of Weldon, according to a press release. The following day at about 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Madison Street again, where an 18-year-old male was shot in the upper body.