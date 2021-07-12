Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Madison, Monroe shootings draw concern: Chief Martin in fight to stop violence

By Richard Holm rholm@rrdailyherald.com
Roanoke Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the area around where Madison and Monroe streets parallel each other, law enforcement has growing concerns regarding recent shootings. On July 6, Roanoke Rapids Police responded to shots fired in the area of the 300 block of Madison Street at about 9:42 p.m., where an officer chased a suspect’s vehicle with a fleeing passenger only to apprehend Semaj Woodley of Weldon, according to a press release. The following day at about 11:17 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Madison Street again, where an 18-year-old male was shot in the upper body.

www.rrdailyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Weldon, NC
Crime & Safety
City
South Weldon, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
City
Monroe, NC
City
Madison, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Violence#Crime Stoppers#Rrpd#Nonlife#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy