Jack Tant: 'This all happened in the little town of Littleton'
LITTLETON — In between Grandpa’s Kitchen and Blue Jay Bistro once sat J T Automotive Inc. at 145 E. Main St. If walls could talk — but even better is hearing Jack Tant, the shop’s owner, reminisce about his career there as a mechanic and builder of race car engines for such world-class drivers as Geoff Bodine and Dick Armstrong, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, Jimmie Johnson, Greg Sacks, Benny Parsons, Terry Ryan and Ray Hendrick.www.rrdailyherald.com
