Tinashe Announces 2021 Dates For '333' Tour With Rei Ami

The Breakfast Club
The Breakfast Club
 17 days ago
After postponing her 2020 "Tour For You" because of the pandemic, Tinashe is ready to hit the road and bring new music to her fans. The R&B star announced fall 2021 dates for her new "333" tour, which kicks off with a show in Houston on September 16. Rei Ami will join the "2 On" singer as an opener on all dates, per Uproxx. The 22-show tour will conclude October 24 with a worldwide digital performance, a full-length production crafted for fans at home in partnership with Moment House.

thebreakfastclub.iheart.com

