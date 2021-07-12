Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Joanne M. Smith, of Kalamazoo

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanne M. Smith, of Kalamazoo, died Wednesday morning Aug. 26, 2020, after a seven-year battle with dementia. A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a gathering of friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2122 Bronson Blvd, Kalamazoo. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Kalamazoo Institute of Art School Scholarship Fund in her memory. To view Joanne’s obituary or to leave a condolence please visit.

leaderpub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
Kalamazoo, MI
Obituaries
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Zion Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy