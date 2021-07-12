Cancel
Banned From Leaving Russia, Kirill Serebrennikov Thanks Cannes Crowd By FaceTime at 'Petrov's Flu' Premiere

By Christopher Vourlias
SFGate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirill Serebrennikov made an appearance by FaceTime on Monday after the premiere of “Petrov’s Flu,” which bowed in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The 51-year-old helmer is banned from leaving Russia and was unable to attend the opening. “I would like to thank everyone who is here. This is...

