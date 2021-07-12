Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office Lifts Audubon County Burn Ban

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office announced today (Monday) the ban on open burning in Audubon County has been lifted. The announcement comes after the county received much needed rain last week and into the weekend. As of July 8, Audubon was classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor as 100 percent in severe to moderate drought conditions. The burn ban went into effect on June 23 due to higher-than-usual fire risks with full support from the county’s fire departments and chiefs. The latest reports show west-central Iowa remains in drought conditions, but last week’s precipitation should help alleviate some the worst effects. The U.S. Drought Monitor will release updated data on the state’s conditions tomorrow (Tuesday). A link to where that report can be found is included below.

