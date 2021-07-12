Cancel
MLB

AJ Pollock named NL Player of the Week

Dodger Insider
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Pollock earned National League Player of the Week honors after blasting four home runs in his final four games before the All-Star break. Pollock started the week 0-for-8 with six strikeouts but ended the week of July 5–11 slashing .391/.462/1.043 with four home runs and three doubles after a scorching finish to the first half. Pollock demolished Diamondbacks pitching, going 7-for-11 with five extra-base hits in the three-game series this weekend.

