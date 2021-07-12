AJ Pollock named NL Player of the Week
AJ Pollock earned National League Player of the Week honors after blasting four home runs in his final four games before the All-Star break. Pollock started the week 0-for-8 with six strikeouts but ended the week of July 5–11 slashing .391/.462/1.043 with four home runs and three doubles after a scorching finish to the first half. Pollock demolished Diamondbacks pitching, going 7-for-11 with five extra-base hits in the three-game series this weekend.dodgers.mlblogs.com
