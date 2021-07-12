Americans Start A Closet Purge, Influx Of Donations Come In

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth (SAFY) of Somerset would like to give a special thank you to American Woodmark's The Right Environment Council for raising $510 through the sale of their "Taste of Woodmark" cookbooks and donating all proceeds to SAFY! American Woodmark, one of the largest cabinet manufacturers in the world, prioritizes staying closely involved with their communities, with a long history of outreach programs focused on sustaining communities and helping charitable organizations fulfill their missions. SAFY is a private, nonprofit organization that provides foster, behavioral health, and family preservations services throughout the country. SAFY believes that strong families are the fabrics of communities that flourish. American Woodmarks generous donation will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for youth in care this December as well as help with extracurricular and summer camp activities. SAFY is always looking for donations such as suitcases and duffle bags, clothing, and monetary donations to help with activities and needs throughout the year. To learn more about joining SAFY's Mission to Preserve Families and Secure Futures as a foster parent or friend of SAFY, contact Stephanie Justice at 606-875-0554.