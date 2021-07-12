3 suspects arrested after teenager badly beaten, abducted from basement of his Philly home

PHILADELPHIA — Three adults are in custody and a 17-year-old is recovering in a Philadelphia hospital after the youth was apparently abducted at gunpoint from the basement of his home at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

“They’re definitely looking at kidnapping charges, possible aggravated assault,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW-TV of the two women and one man arrested.

The boy, who has not been publicly identified, was located at around 2 a.m. Monday, after investigators used his cellphone signal to track him, WPVI-TV reported.

Family members told responding officers that they heard noise coming from the basement that sounded like a struggle, but when they went downstairs to investigate, the teen was gone. Investigators found blood and three bullets outside the home, as well as the victim’s vehicle, the TV station reported.

Family members also told police that they found a bullet hole in the basement but never heard a gunshot, WPVI-TV reported.

Small also confirmed that hostage negotiators and the police department’s SWAT unit were activated once the teen’s location was determined. After a brief discussion with the occupants of the Trotter Street house, the man and two women - all in their 20s - exited the property, the TV station reported.

The 17-year-old, whom investigators believe knew at least one of his captors, was found inside the home, suffering from bruising to the face and head, heavy bleeding and intermittent loss of consciousness, Small told KYW-TV.

A motive in the assault and kidnapping has not been released.

©2021 Cox Media Group