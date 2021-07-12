SolarWinds releases security advisory after Microsoft discovers vulnerability

These days, as there are many different strategies and architectures for building and running applications, and there are many different components involved, the mission of securing them all has become increasingly difficult. The open-source world has evolved in the last few years, and these days most enterprises rely on open-source libraries in their services. While the majority of open-source code is widely used and maintained, it is still vulnerable to security issues, making open source vulnerability management an essential part of any cloud security strategy.