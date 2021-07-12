Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SolarWinds releases security advisory after Microsoft discovers vulnerability

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolarWinds released updates for their Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP tools this weekend after being notified of Microsoft's vulnerability. In an advisory sent out on Friday and updated on Saturday, SolarWinds said Microsoft "reported to SolarWinds that they had discovered a remote code execution vulnerability in the SolarWinds Serv-U product." SolarWinds added that the Serv-U Gateway is a component of the Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP tools and is not a separate product.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serv U#Hf#Customer Portals#Debugsocketlog Txt#C0000005#Csusshsocket#Processreceive#Ssh#Ip#Russian#Solarwinds Orion#Sunburst#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
SolarWinds
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwaredevops.com

WhiteSource Tool Automatically Fixes Code Vulnerabilities

WhiteSource today announced that it has developed the first-ever tool that automatically remediates vulnerabilities discovered in custom code. Rami Saas, WhiteSource CEO, said WhiteSource Cure surfaces recommendations for fixing security vulnerabilities in code that developers can then apply with a click of a button. WhiteSource has a long history of providing tools that discover vulnerabilities in open source software that it tracks via a database it manages, but Saas said customers are making it clear they need a way to automatically remediate those issues in a way that doesn’t adversely impact developer productivity.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Microsoft warns of credential-stealing NTLM relay attacks against Windows domain controllers

To ward off the attack known as PetitPotam, Microsoft advises you to disable NTLM authentication on your Windows domain controller. Microsoft is sounding an alert about a threat against Windows domain controllers that would allow attackers to capture NTLM (NT LAN Manager) credentials and certificates. In an advisory released last Friday, the company warned of an attack dubbed PetitPotam, which could be used against Windows domains controllers and other Windows servers.
Internetbleepingcomputer.com

Google launches new Bug Hunters vulnerability rewards platform

Google has announced a new platform and community designed to host all its Vulnerability Rewards Programs (VRP) under the same roof. ten years ago, the company has rewarded 2,022 security researchers from 84 different countries worldwide for reporting over 11,000 bugs. In all, Google says that the researchers have been...
Computersbleepingcomputer.com

LockBit ransomware now encrypts Windows domains using group policies

A new version of the LockBit 2.0 ransomware has been found that automates the encryption of a Windows domain using Active Directory group policies. The LockBit ransomware operation launched in September 2019 as a ransomware-as-a-service, where threat actors are recruited to breach networks and encrypt devices. In return, the recruited...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Releases Safe Links for Teams and Other Security Solutions

Microsoft is continuing to advance its cloud-based security services with a couple of previews announced this week, plus a product release. The previews include incident information sharing between Azure Defender and Azure Sentinel, plus the ability to download quarantined files using Microsoft 365 Defender. On the product-release side, Microsoft Defender...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

How to Mitigate Microsoft Windows 10, 11 SeriousSAM Vulnerability

Microsoft Windows 10 and Windows 11 users are at risk of a new unpatched vulnerability that was recently disclosed publicly. As we reported last week, the vulnerability — SeriousSAM — allows attackers with low-level permissions to access Windows system files to perform a Pass-the-Hash (and potentially Silver Ticket) attack. Attackers...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Microsoft Rushes Fix for ‘PetitPotam’ Attack PoC

Microsoft releases mitigations for a Windows NT LAN Manager exploit that forces remote Windows systems to reveal password hashes that can be easily cracked. Microsoft was quick to respond with a fix to an attack dubbed “PetitPotam” that could force remote Windows systems to reveal password hashes that could then be easily cracked. To thwart an attack, Microsoft recommends system administrators stop using the now deprecated Windows NT LAN Manager (NTLM).
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Microsoft Warns of LemonDuck Malware Targeting Windows and Linux Systems

An infamous cross-platform crypto-mining malware has continued to refine and improve upon its techniques to strike both Windows and Linux operating systems by setting its sights on older vulnerabilities, while simultaneously latching on to a variety of spreading mechanisms to maximize the effectiveness of its campaigns. "LemonDuck, an actively updated...
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Researchers warn of unpatched Kaseya Unitrends backup vulnerabilities

Security researchers warn of three new zero-day vulnerabilities in the Kaseya Unitrends service and advise users not to expose the service to the Internet. Kaseya Unitrends is a cloud-based enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution that is offered as a stand-alone solution or as an add-on for the Kaseya VSA remote management platform.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

S&I releases AI building security management system built on Microsoft Azure

S&I Corporation has released “atxpert (‘at’+’expert’) AI Viewer”, a new AI building security management system based on Microsoft Azure, TnM Tech’s Ghost-I AI edge computing and Scenera’s NICE PaaS, a managed Kubernetes service built on Microsoft Azure infrastructure. Combining these partners’ technologies enables a highly scalable and easy to manage...
TechnologyTechRepublic

How cyberattacks exploit known security vulnerabilities

Knowing that many organizations fail to patch known flaws, attackers continually scan for security holes that they can exploit, says Barracuda. One key way that cybercriminals compromise organizations and users is by exploiting known security vulnerabilities. As new flaws are discovered all the time, hackers always have plenty of fresh meat from which they can carry out attacks against vulnerable products.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Security Advisory Regarding HiveNightmare

On July 19th, Twitter user @jonasLyk released a vulnerability they thought was just on the insider edition Windows 11, but ended up being a part of current Windows 10 releases. This vulnerability allows easy privilege escalation if local access is obtained. There is not a current patch available; however, there...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft acknowledges Windows 11 and Windows 10 admin privileges vulnerability

Microsoft acknowledges an admin privileges vulnerability in a new security advisory. The vulnerability affects PCs running Windows 11 or Windows 10. If exploited, the vulnerability could allow people with low privileges to access Registry files. Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs have a vulnerability that allows users with low privileges...
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft provides workaround for HiveNightmare registry vulnerability that affects Windows 10 and 11

Microsoft earlier today released a temporary workaround solution for systems that are vulnerable to the newly found HiveNightmare security flaw. The vulnerability was discovered by Twitter user 'Jonas L' and also verified by another user '@GossiTheDog' who noticed that the Windows Security Account Manager (SAM) database - that contains all important passwords and keys - was now apparently accessible by non-admin users. This is why the new flaw is called SeriousSAM or HiveNightmare as it gives an attacker access to SAM, SYSTEM, and SECURITY registry hive files.
Cell PhonesHot Hardware

Report Alleges Up To 63 Percent Of Android Apps Contain Security Vulnerabilities

Whether it’s a typo, a line of code in the wrong place, or a placeholder for testing that never got removed, developers can introduce vulnerabilities into apps that a threat actor could exploit. It seems Android developers seem to have the problem quite a bit, as new research suggested over 60% of Android apps had known security vulnerabilities in Q1 2021.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Open Source Vulnerability Management for Cloud Security

These days, as there are many different strategies and architectures for building and running applications, and there are many different components involved, the mission of securing them all has become increasingly difficult. The open-source world has evolved in the last few years, and these days most enterprises rely on open-source libraries in their services. While the majority of open-source code is widely used and maintained, it is still vulnerable to security issues, making open source vulnerability management an essential part of any cloud security strategy.
Softwaretheregister.com

Fortinet's security appliances hit by remote code execution vulnerability

Cure worse than the disease for anyone with the 'fgfmsd' daemon activated. Security appliance slinger Fortinet has warned of a critical vulnerability in its software that can be exploited to grant unauthenticated attackers full control over a targeted system, providing a particular daemon is enabled. The flaw, discovered by Orange...
SoftwareBeta News

Microsoft issues advice after hackers bypass Windows Hello security

Security researchers have shown that it is possible to bypass the biometric security of Windows Hello. Using a fake web, the CyberArk Labs research team was able to fool the facial recognition component of Windows Hello to send infrared images. Windows Hello requires a camera with RGB and IR sensors,...
SoftwareHot Hardware

Another Print Spooler Vulnerability Becomes The Latest Windows 10 Security Nuisance

After the PrintNightmare vulnerability was found, the Windows Print Spooler and printer drivers were under the microscope. Now, yet another Print Spooler vulnerability has been discovered, allowing for code execution with SYSTEM privileges. First disclosed yesterday, the new print spooler vulnerability was uncovered by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy