SolarWinds releases security advisory after Microsoft discovers vulnerability
SolarWinds released updates for their Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP tools this weekend after being notified of Microsoft's vulnerability. In an advisory sent out on Friday and updated on Saturday, SolarWinds said Microsoft "reported to SolarWinds that they had discovered a remote code execution vulnerability in the SolarWinds Serv-U product." SolarWinds added that the Serv-U Gateway is a component of the Serv-U Managed File Transfer and Serv-U Secure FTP tools and is not a separate product.www.zdnet.com
