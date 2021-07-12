Cancel
Video Games

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Console Release Delayed Until the PC Version is Fixed

By Nathan Birch
wccftech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks back Frontier released Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, and the response to the expansion has been mixed, to say the least. Odyssey’s new on-foot missions have been hampered by glitches, poor performance, and other issues. Frontier has been trying to bring the experience up to snuff via updates, but it seems like they’ve got a lot of work ahead of them, as today company founder David Braben announced the console versions of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey have been indefinitely delayed while they focus on fixing the game on PC…

David Braben
#Elite Dangerous#Frontier
