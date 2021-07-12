Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apache County, AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Gila, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 347 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hondah, or 14 miles southeast of Show Low, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pinetop-lakeside, Lake Of The Woods--Pinetop-lakeside, Hondah, North Fork, Fort Apache Reservation, Pinetop Country Club, Lakeside Campground and Mcnary. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcnary, AZ
County
Navajo County, AZ
State
Arizona State
County
Gila County, AZ
County
Apache County, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Apache Gila#Fort Apache Reservation#Pinetop Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy