Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Apache; Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 347 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hondah, or 14 miles southeast of Show Low, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pinetop-lakeside, Lake Of The Woods--Pinetop-lakeside, Hondah, North Fork, Fort Apache Reservation, Pinetop Country Club, Lakeside Campground and Mcnary. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH