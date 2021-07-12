Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Evangeline, Rapides by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Allen; Evangeline; Rapides SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN RAPIDES NORTHWESTERN EVANGELINE AND NORTHEASTERN ALLEN PARISHES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 549 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elizabeth, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Oakdale, Glenmora, Elizabeth, Turkey Creek, Lecompte, Bayou Chicot, Woodworth, Forest Hill, Mcnary and Union Hill.