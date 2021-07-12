Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE NORTHWESTERN BREVARD...EAST CENTRAL ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Space Coast Airport, moving northwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Titusville, Oviedo, Winter Park, Wedgefield and Bithlo.alerts.weather.gov
