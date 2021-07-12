Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brevard County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Orange; Seminole SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN SEMINOLE NORTHWESTERN BREVARD...EAST CENTRAL ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Space Coast Airport, moving northwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Titusville, Oviedo, Winter Park, Wedgefield and Bithlo.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Titusville, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Oviedo, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Winter Park, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Space Coast#Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy