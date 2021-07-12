Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Harrison, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Harrison; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN HARRISON CRAWFORD...NORTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN MEADE AND NORTH CENTRAL BRECKINRIDGE COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT/547 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Tell City, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include English, Carefree Town, Mount Pleasant, Marengo, Milltown, Leavenworth, Alton, Roberta, Beechwood and White Cloud. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.