Carlos Carrasco is one step closer to joining the Mets for the first time this season after completing his first rehab assignment. The 34-year-old threw two scoreless innings for High-A Brooklyn Thursday night. Carrasco completed a 1-2-3 first inning and allowed just a single–a bloop hit–in the second. He also struck out two batters from the Jersey Shore BlueClaws over the course of his 27 pitches–17 of which were strikes.