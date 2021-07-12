Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Fatal crashes spike in Tampa Bay in 2021

By Sarah Hollenbeck
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1ghB_0auqGWGn00

New numbers show deadly collisions have nearly doubled in Pinellas County in the first few months of 2021 versus the same time frame in 2020.

The transportation advocacy group Forward Pinellas tallied up 78 fatalities from January to June in 2021. At the same time in 2020, there were 49 fatal crashes and 53 fatalities. With more people commuting back to the office, transportation leaders worry that number could continue to climb in 2021.

Across the bay, we’re seeing a similar trend. The Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization tells ABC Action News so far in 2021 there have been 122 fatal crashes versus 100 for the same period in 2020.

FHP also tallied up their numbers and found overall crashes are up 52% and fatal crashes have increased 13% when compared to the same time frame in 2020.

A large number of the fatalities involve people biking and walking.

“It’s not very surprising, unfortunately. I think we’ve seen from the pandemic that speeding is up, reckless driving is up,” Whit Blanton, the director of Forward Pinellas explained. “I won’t say I’m frustrated but I’m disappointed that we continue seeing the crashes we do.”

Forward Pinellas

ABC Action News went straight to transportation leaders to find out what’s in the works to ensure the roads we all rely on are safe. FHP plans to step up patrols to tackle speeding and reckless driving. There are also projects planned on both sides of the bay to increase lighting and add in crosswalks.

FDOT is also meeting with drivers Monday night to talk about one safety fix: making the medians along US-19 higher to prevent pedestrians from darting across the busy road.

“People are crossing US-19 in places they shouldn’t and they’re risking their life and limb to do that. So if you drive US-19 you may have seen we’ve already put these higher barriers in the section through Pinellas Park and Largo and I think that’s been a great help,” Blanton said.

Transportation leaders say the most crucial part of the equation to reduce fatalities involves all of us doing our part to drive, walk and bike responsibly.

Comments / 4

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Traffic Accident#Abc Action News#Fhp#Fdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Biking
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy