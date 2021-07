— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Kathie Lockhart, an official trainer for the Deb Tucker Studio 180 rulers. The Studio 180 rulers give you very accurate piecing when creating a quilt and offer you the opportunity to make a perfectly sized quilt block. Registration forms for the September quilt show will also be available at the meeting. The last quilt show in September 2019 featured over 100 quilts by guild members. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend.