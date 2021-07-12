Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Doctor reveals most ‘obscure’ sign of type 2 diabetes – you may be ignoring it

By Kamal Saini
Posted by 
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diabetes affects more than 34.2 million people, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, although the actual figure is most likely to be higher. Huge numbers of people in the US are living with diabetes without even knowing it, because the symptoms can be very subtle. Nearly 90 percent of all...

www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Bacteria#Diabetes Symptoms#Insulin#Itv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This diabetes drug leads to better weight loss

In a new study from the University at Buffalo, researchers found that people with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists. The study sought to evaluate the difference in weight loss caused by the antidiabetic medications—both of which work...
NutritionMedical News Today

Best snacks for people with type 2 diabetes

A tailored diet that includes healthy snacks can help a person with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of symptoms and complications. Eating regular meals with healthy snacks in between. a person with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. In this article, we...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Signs You Have "Life-Threatening" Diabetes, Say Doctors

Diabetes can cause a number of serious complications, from cardiovascular disease to blindness. One of the most acute and urgent is diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), which can be life-threatening. It occurs when blood sugar is consistently too high because there isn't enough insulin in the body to process it. This causes fat to be broken down too rapidly and the blood to become acidic. If DKA isn't treated promptly, it can result in a diabetic coma or death. According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic and experts at the UK's Royal College of Nursing, here are some of the signs to watch for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scanning the lens of the eye could predict type 2 diabetes and prediabetes

In a recent study from the University of Exeter, researchers found that specialist analysis of the lens in the eye can predict patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. They showed that measuring the level of autofluorescence in the lens of the eye can predict who will develop type 2 diabetes in the future, and prediabetes, caused by impaired glucose tolerance.
Weight LossPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Can you reverse a diagnosis of diabetes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I’m a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? -- H.M. ANSWER: I’m assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Be Developing Heart Disease, Doctors Say

We all know the classic symptom of heart disease—chest pain. But a serious disorder like heart trouble can also show up with symptoms that are unusual, slight, or ambiguous. These are seven sneaky signs of heart disease that experts say should have you on red alert, including precisely what kind of chest discomfort you should look out for. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Medication can prevent Type 2 diabetes

I’ve been a practicing family physician in Wilson for more than 28 ½ years. For some time now, I have wanted to write about something some may say is controversial, but the experience and science are clear, and today, I can no longer remain silent. When I came to town,...
Weight Lossrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: In the diabetic's toolbox: diet, exercise and blood sugar control

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a recently diagnosed diabetic. Can you please give me advice on how to reverse it if possible? -- H.M. ANSWER: I'm assuming you have been newly diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, which is caused by resistance to insulin. Type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in childhood or adolescence, is an autoimmune disease caused by destruction of the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It requires insulin.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

20 Warning Signs You Need to Exercise More, Say Doctors

You know eating nutritious foods and regularly exercising are healthy habits to implement—but it's never been harder to do that than during self-isolation thanks to the coronavirus. Moving your body is the best way to keep your mind healthy, your body lean, and your systems firing on all cylinders. It's also the best way to keep the virus at bay.
Fond Du Lac, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and about 90% have Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes can not only be managed but, in some cases, reversed. Sarah Thomsen talked with Verna Bartels of Fond du...
Weight Lossgreenmedinfo.com

Effect ofTKSN041 on improving streptozotocin-induced type 2 diabetes in rats.

Xianrong Zhou, Guan-Sheng Shang, Qian Tan, Qin He, Xiaoyu Tan, Kun-Young Park, Xin Zhao. With the increasing incidence of type 2 diabetes, it is imperative to identify how to effectively prevent or treat this disease. Studies have shown that some lactic acid bacteria can improve type 2 diabetes with almost no side effects. Therefore, in this experimental study, we explored the preventive and therapeutic effects of Lactobacillus fermentum TKSN041 (L. fermentum TKSN041) on streptozotocin-induced type 2 diabetes in rats. The results showed that L. fermentum TKSN041 could reduce the amount of water intake, reduce weight loss, and control the increase in the fasting blood glucose level of diabetic rats. The organ index and tissue section results showed that L. fermentum TKSN041 could reduce the damage caused by diabetes to the liver, kidney, spleen, pancreatic, and brain tissue. Furthermore, L. fermentum TKSN041 decreased the levels of triglyceride (TG), total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL), aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), glycated serum proteins (GSP), malondialdehyde (MDA), interleukin 1 beta (IL-1β), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and endothelin 1 (ET-1) in serum and increased the serum levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) and interleukin 10 (IL-10). Finally, L. fermentum TKSN041 up-regulated the mRNA and protein expressions of NF-kappa-B inhibitor-α (IκB-α), AMP-activated proteinkinase (AMPK), insulin receptor substrate-1 (IRS-1), liver kinase B1 (LKB1), and glucose transporter 4 (GLUT4) and down-regulated those of nuclear factor-κBp65 (NFκB-p65) and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α). Furthermore, LF-TKSN041 up-regulated the mRNA expressions of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPAR-γ) and down-regulated neuropeptide Y (NPY), sterol regulatory element-binding protein-1 (SREBF-1), and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). These results suggest that L. fermentum TKSN041 may be a useful intervention factor for the prevention or treatment of type2 diabetes induced by STZ. Clinical trials are needed to further demonstrate its effectiveness.
Public HealthKXAN

What Is The Connection Between Type-2 Diabetes And COVID-19?

Dr. J Murray Hockings, DO, founder of Help Your Diabetes, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the connection between type-2 diabetes and COVID-19, how the disease can be reversed with his patented system, and more. What is the connection between COVID-19 and type-2 diabetes?. “The CDC says that...
CancerMedscape News

Cancer Drug May Slow Course of Type 1 Diabetes

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The tyrosine-kinase inhibitor imatinib used to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and other cancers may help preserve beta-cell function in people with recently diagnosed type-1 diabetes, according to findings from a phase-2 study. Type-1 diabetes stems from autoimmune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas....
CyclingMedscape News

Cycling Linked to Longer Life in People With Type 2 Diabetes

Bicycle riding may help people with diabetes live longer, new research suggests. Among more than 7,000 adults with diabetes in 10 Western European countries followed for about 15 years, those who cycled regularly were significantly less likely to die of any cause or of cardiovascular causes, even after accounting for differences in factors such as sex, age, educational level, diet, comorbidities, and other physical activities.
ScienceScience Daily

Babies at risk for diabetes may have microbiota restored

Newborns at risk for Type 1 diabetes because they were given antibiotics may have their gut microorganisms restored with a maternal fecal transplant, according to a Rutgers study. The study, which involved genetic analysis of mice, appears in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. The findings suggest that newborns at...
ScienceDaily Item

A century ago, Type 1 Diabetes a death sentence

A person diagnosed with Type I Diabetes would have likely had a death sentence before the discovery of insulin in 1921, according to endocrinologists at two Valley hospitals. Dr. Michael Adler, an endocrinologist at Evangelical Community Hospital, and Dr. Jodie Reider, an endocrinologist at Geisinger, both discussed the anniversary of the discovery of insulin this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy