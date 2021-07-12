Doctor reveals most ‘obscure’ sign of type 2 diabetes – you may be ignoring it

Xianrong Zhou, Guan-Sheng Shang, Qian Tan, Qin He, Xiaoyu Tan, Kun-Young Park, Xin Zhao. With the increasing incidence of type 2 diabetes, it is imperative to identify how to effectively prevent or treat this disease. Studies have shown that some lactic acid bacteria can improve type 2 diabetes with almost no side effects. Therefore, in this experimental study, we explored the preventive and therapeutic effects of Lactobacillus fermentum TKSN041 (L. fermentum TKSN041) on streptozotocin-induced type 2 diabetes in rats. The results showed that L. fermentum TKSN041 could reduce the amount of water intake, reduce weight loss, and control the increase in the fasting blood glucose level of diabetic rats. The organ index and tissue section results showed that L. fermentum TKSN041 could reduce the damage caused by diabetes to the liver, kidney, spleen, pancreatic, and brain tissue. Furthermore, L. fermentum TKSN041 decreased the levels of triglyceride (TG), total cholesterol (TC), low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL), aminotransferase (AST), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), glycated serum proteins (GSP), malondialdehyde (MDA), interleukin 1 beta (IL-1β), interleukin 6 (IL-6), and endothelin 1 (ET-1) in serum and increased the serum levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) and interleukin 10 (IL-10). Finally, L. fermentum TKSN041 up-regulated the mRNA and protein expressions of NF-kappa-B inhibitor-α (IκB-α), AMP-activated proteinkinase (AMPK), insulin receptor substrate-1 (IRS-1), liver kinase B1 (LKB1), and glucose transporter 4 (GLUT4) and down-regulated those of nuclear factor-κBp65 (NFκB-p65) and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α). Furthermore, LF-TKSN041 up-regulated the mRNA expressions of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPAR-γ) and down-regulated neuropeptide Y (NPY), sterol regulatory element-binding protein-1 (SREBF-1), and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). These results suggest that L. fermentum TKSN041 may be a useful intervention factor for the prevention or treatment of type2 diabetes induced by STZ. Clinical trials are needed to further demonstrate its effectiveness.