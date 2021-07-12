Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gearhart, OR

With more than $31,000 in donations, Gearhart playground close to fruition

By R.J. MARX Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Gearhart girl’s dream looks closer to reality as the city prepares to bring a playground to Pacific Way. When the former Gearhart Elementary School was shut down, the playground equipment was transferred to the new Pacific Ridge Elementary School. Ten-year-old Berkley Sturgell launched a Quarter Mile Challenge to raise funds for the city’s Play Equipment Fund. The goal was to collect enough quarters to stretch the length of one-quarter mile. According to Sturgell’s estimate, that was about 17,160 quarters, or roughly $4,290.

www.seasidesignal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gearhart, OR
Local
Oregon Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playground Equipment#Berkley Sturgell#Play Equipment Fund#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy