With more than $31,000 in donations, Gearhart playground close to fruition

A Gearhart girl’s dream looks closer to reality as the city prepares to bring a playground to Pacific Way. When the former Gearhart Elementary School was shut down, the playground equipment was transferred to the new Pacific Ridge Elementary School. Ten-year-old Berkley Sturgell launched a Quarter Mile Challenge to raise funds for the city’s Play Equipment Fund. The goal was to collect enough quarters to stretch the length of one-quarter mile. According to Sturgell’s estimate, that was about 17,160 quarters, or roughly $4,290.