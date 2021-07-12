Cancel
Toledo, OH

Inverness Club prepares for the Solheim Cup

By Christina Williams
13abc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is preparing for the largest LPGA event, the Solheim Cup. The top golfers from the USA will compete against Europe. Right now, construction is underway at the course. Driving by The Inverness Club, you can see multiple tents, scaffolding and pavilions taking shape. All of the private suites are being put together now, along with the massive 70,000 sq ft. Meijer Pavilion. The pavilion is open to the public and will feature two levels of fun, live local bands daily and views of 6 holes on the course.

Comments / 0

