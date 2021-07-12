Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

SRNS president will 'push as hard as I can' to meet 2030 target for plutonium pits

By Colin Demarest cdemarest@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHuZz_0auqF32Q00
Buy Now Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean speaks to the Aiken Rotary Club on Monday afternoon. (Colin Demarest/Staff) Staff photo by Colin Demarest

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions President and CEO Stuart MacVean on Monday said he is “going to push as hard as” he can to ensure dozens of nuclear weapon cores can be produced at the Savannah River Site by 2030, a deadline that in recent weeks has proven increasingly challenging.

“If you’re going to tell Congress a target, you want to make that target,” said MacVean, whose team is spearheading the plutonium pit production effort at the site south of Aiken. “The DOE, at large, has been under scrutiny over the last several years and is doing much better than it did prior, making those targets and schedules.”

In an afternoon speech to the Aiken Rotary Club, the CEO said SRS is uniquely qualified to produce the plutonium cores – and that its history proves it.

“What I can tell you is there is no other facility in the country that can do what the military needs done,” MacVean said, adding that Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, the other place where the warhead components are slated to be made, “cannot get to the kind of production numbers that they need, which is a total of 80, which is why they’ve come here.”

“We’ve got a production background, a production mindset,” MacVean continued. “It’s what we’ve done for 70 years.”

SRS was constructed in the early 1950s to pump out materials for the nation’s nuclear arsenal: plutonium and tritium.

A tandem approach to making the plutonium triggers – leveraging both SRS and Los Alamos – was greenlighted by the federal government earlier this year. Los Alamos got the go-ahead in April; Savannah River, in June.

“They’re targeting 30 pits by 2026,” MacVean said of his Los Alamos counterparts on Monday. “We’re targeting 50 pits by 2030.”

The plutonium pit factory planned for South Carolina, though, will likely be completed between 2032 and 2035, according to the National Nuclear Security Administration, the Department of Energy agency tasked with maintaining the U.S. nuclear outfit.

Federal law mandates the production of 80 plutonium pits per year by 2030. Delays would necessitate higher rates of production at a higher cost, according to the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, conducted under the Trump administration.

Pit production at SRS has been endorsed by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and some defense officials, including Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
211
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
Aiken, SC
Business
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Plutonium#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Posture Review#Srns#The Aiken Rotary Club#Srs#The Department Of Energy#The Joint Chiefs Of Staff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy